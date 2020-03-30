Two officers injured during arrest, suspect accused of smearing feces inside squad car, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Two officers suffered minor injuries while arresting a man Friday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a home on State House Trail around 10:15 a.m., according to MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Police arrested Charles Z. Knuteson, 29, of Whitewater, on several charges including battery and criminal damage to property, DeSpain said.

A woman told officers she planned to hire Knuteson to do some maintenance work, but canceled the services after she suspected he had been drinking.

The woman called 911 after seeing Knuteson hit two others who had come to help with the work, DeSpain said.

Police said Knuteson defecated and urinated inside the squad car before spreading feces on a rear camera, a door and the car’s window bars, police said.

Knuteson also reportedly kicked and damaged a door to the squad car.

