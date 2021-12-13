Two new businesses open on Madison’s west side, in Middleton

On a weekend filled with holiday shopping, two new businesses opened their doors — one a smoothie shop and the other a colorful boutique.

by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Little Pop Color Shop

BeneBlends, which opened Saturday at 558 Junction Road, is a plant-based smoothie, blended bowl and juice spot. BeneBlends aims to create healthy foods without hidden ingredients, added sugars or artificial flavors, its website says.

The new spot creates items such as the mint chocolate chip smoothie (a combination of banana, cacao nibs, mint leaves, chocolate protein and almond milk) and blueberry pie bowl (the base is comprised of banana, blueberries, oats, vanilla protein, cinnamon and almond milk). The owner also donates $1 of every smoothie bowl purchase to organizations researching and curing chronic illnesses.

Along with BeneBlends, Little Pop Color Shop hosted a soft opening Saturday for its first brick-and-mortar storefront in Middleton at 1833 Parmenter St.

Little Pop Color Shop started in September 2020 as an online store with party supplies, home decor, crafts, apparel, books and more. Every season, the owner Allison Klingbiel curates collections of cute items.

