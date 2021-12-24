Two more tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin last week, bringing 2021 total to 38

by Logan Reigstad

Farm damaged near Boscobel by tornado. Photo by Stephanie Fryer

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornadoes hit Wisconsin last week than previously reported, bringing the state’s yearly total to 38.

The weather service’s La Crosse office said the two newly-confirmed tornadoes were both rated EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. One was on the ground for a quarter of a mile near Greenwood in Clark County, while the other tore across 2.7 miles of Trempealeau and Jackson counties.

🌪️ DEC 15 UPDATE 🌪️ We've documented 2 additional EF-1 tornadoes in western WI – one along the Trempealeau/Jackson Co line and another in Clark County west of Greenwood. This brings the total # of tornadoes up to 21 for our forecast area – 6 in WI, 5 in IA, and 10 in MN. pic.twitter.com/RxK39tnZSG — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) December 23, 2021

In total, the rare December severe weather outbreak dropped seven tornadoes across Wisconsin. With 38 twisters on the year, the Badger State has now tied 2011’s total.

The strongest tornado the state saw in 2021 was an EF-3 that tore through the Boscobel area on August 7. That tornado was the state’s strongest since 2008.

