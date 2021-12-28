Two more Packers added to reserve/COVID-19 list

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. – COVID-19 continues to impact the Packers’ locker room. Two more players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced.

Linebacker Oren Burks and tight-end Marcedes Lewis will now have to go through league protocols before being allowed to return to practice.

#Packers place LB Oren Burks & TE Marcedes Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/H0QEW2p5N3 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 28, 2021

The announcement comes just a day after four Packers were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

RELATED: Four more Packers land on COVID-19 list, LaFleur says team may change meetings to limit spread

There are now 10 Packers on the list, and two on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Green Bay was not the only squad impacted by the virus Tuesday. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz both tested positive, their teams announced. Wentz is unvaccinated.

The Packers are back at Lambeau Field Sunday to take on the Vikings. With the division clinched, the team will now set their sights on clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.