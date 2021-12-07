Two more children injured at Waukesha parade discharged from hospital
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Two more children who were injured at the Waukesha Christmas Parade were released from the hospital, Children’s Wisconsin announced Tuesday.
The children left the hospital on December 2 and will continue their recovery at home.
Three children still remain at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital-Milwaukee. A hospital spokesperson said all three are in fair condition.
As part of Waukesha’s “Unite with a blue light” effort, the hospital will be lit blue throughout this month. Staff will also be offered blue light bracelets later this week as a symbol of healing and hope.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.