Two more children injured at Waukesha parade discharged from hospital

by Kyle Jones

Jeffrey Phelps FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing multiple people and injuring scores more. Milwaukee County's top prosecutor District Attorney John Chisholm said Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, that a young assistant in his office sought $1,000 bail for a man who allegedly drove his vehicle through a parade two days after he got out of jail because she was overworked and never saw his risk assessment.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Two more children who were injured at the Waukesha Christmas Parade were released from the hospital, Children’s Wisconsin announced Tuesday.

The children left the hospital on December 2 and will continue their recovery at home.

Three children still remain at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital-Milwaukee. A hospital spokesperson said all three are in fair condition.

As part of Waukesha’s “Unite with a blue light” effort, the hospital will be lit blue throughout this month. Staff will also be offered blue light bracelets later this week as a symbol of healing and hope.

