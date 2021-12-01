Two more child victims of Waukesha parade tragedy released from hospital

by Jaymes Langrehr

Jeffrey Phelps Amy Mack lights candles at a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday's deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing multiple people and injuring scores more.

MILWAUKEE — Children’s Wisconsin says two more children who were hurt during the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy have been discharged from the hospital.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, the hospital said the two children will continue their recovery from home.

“It is important for the community to understand that while the medical conditions of the children involved have improved, many face a journey of long recovery as a result of serious injuries,” Tami Hughes of Children’s Wisconsin said in a statement. “While these children are able to go home or be transferred out of intensive care, they will continue to need the love, support and dedication of the community.”

A total of five children remain hospitalized ten days after the tragedy that killed six people, including 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, and hospitalized 18 kids at Children’s Wisconsin. Of the five children in the hospital, four are considered to be in fair condition, while one remains in serious condition.

Children’s Wisconsin says it will no longer be providing daily updates on the condition of the kids injured in the tragedy, as the focus shifts from saving their lives to recovery.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags across the state to be lowered on Thursday in Sparks’ memory.

Wisconsin U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson both requested moments of silence during hearings in Washington, D.C. to honor the memories of those killed.

