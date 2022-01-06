Two Mineral Point firefighters killed when semi crashes into firetruck

by Jaymes Langrehr

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Two members of the Mineral Point Fire Department have died after their fire truck was hit by a semi truck while responding to a different crash.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says the fire truck was on its way to a crash near Mile Marker 38 on Highway 151 just after midnight and was trying to turn onto an emergency crossover on the highway when it was hit by a semi that was traveling north.

Officials say both vehicles were heavily damaged, and the fire truck caught on fire. Both firefighters who were in the fire truck died in the crash. The semi driver was not hurt.

Crews are still on the scene of the crash, and Highway 151 is currently closed in both directions at County Highway D near Mineral Point. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says northbound traffic on Highway 151 can take exit 37 and get back on at exit 40. Southbound traffic can take exit 40 and get back on at exit 37.

