Two Milwaukee Brewers test positive for COVID-19

Luis Urias and Angel Perdomo are asymptomatic, according to manager Craig Counsell

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two players from the Milwaukee Brewers are currently being held out of the team’s Summer Camp practices at Miller Park after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

Adam McCalvy of Brewers.com says infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive for the virus prior to the team’s intake testing at the start of camp and are now in the league’s coronavirus protocol.

Brewers infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive for COVID-19 prior to intake and are in the protocol, Craig Counsell said. The players consented to this information being shared. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 6, 2020

According to manager Craig Counsell, neither player is showing symptoms.

As part of baseball’s COVID-19 health policy, both Urias and Perdomo will have to test negative twice in a 24-hour period before they are allowed to return to the team.

Last week, the Brewers said no players tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the team-wide intake testing as players reported to camp, but did say recently a “small number” of people in the organization tested positive in recent weeks and were asymptomatic.

The Brewers acquired Urias in a trade with the San Diego Padres over the winter and hoped the former top prospect would provide a boost at shortstop, with Orlando Arcia struggling at the position last season.

The Brewers resumed training for a shortened season on July 4th at Miller Park. Major League Baseball will announce its shortened 60-game schedule tonight at 5 p.m.

