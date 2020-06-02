Two men severely beaten after trying to stop looting in downtown Madison

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say two people trying to stop property damage and looting on State Street suffered significant injuries after being beaten by a group of people.

The two men had participated in the peaceful protest earlier in the night and reportedly saw a woman looting near the area of W. Gorham St. and N. Henry St. at around 1:44 a.m. when they tried to stop her. That’s when police say several other looters attacked them, beating them with 2x4s.

One of the men had his phone stolen and needed 12 stitches to his face. The other man suffered multiple broken bones.

Madison police say they’re reviewing camera footage to identify the people involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

