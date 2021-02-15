Two men robbed at gunpoint on West Johnson Street

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A man robbed two men at gunpoint in the 500 block of West Johnson Street early Friday morning.

Police said the victims, two men ages 21 and 22, were walking to their residence on University Avenue when the robber approached them from behind. The man reportedly yelled at them, saying “Give me everything you have!”

The robber pointed a handgun at the victims while they emptied their pockets, according to an incident report.

The man stole the victims’ keys, phones, wallets and a backpack.

Police said the victims described the suspect as a Black man in his late 20s. He is reportedly 5 feet, 8 inches tall. The robber was wearing a grey hoodie at the time of the incident.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

