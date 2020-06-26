Two men robbed at gunpoint on West Gilman Street, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on suspicion of armed robbery after two men reported they were robbed at gunpoint inside a West Gilman Street apartment.

The victims, a 26-year-old and 30-year-old, told police that several men were involved in the robbery. Officers reportedly located some of the suspects.

Jakel D. Jones, 18, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery. Two others were sent to jail on probation holds.

Officers recovered a real handgun and a lookalike gun from the suspects. Both belonged to the victims, according to an incident report.

The investigation is ongoing. More arrests are likely, according to the report.

Police said they believe it was a targeted robbery.

