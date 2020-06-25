Two men killed when Jeep collided with parked truck

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

CLINTON, Wis. — Two men were killed in a Thursday morning crash when a Jeep collided with a legally parked Union Pacific work truck on Milwaukee Road at Scot Drive.

When the Clinton Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found both male occupants of the Jeep dead inside the vehicle, according to a news release.

One of the Union Pacific employees who was inside the truck during the crash was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other employee had minor injuries and declined medical transport.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting the autopsies for the deceased. The victims are expected to be identified when the autopsies are finished.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to reconstruct the crash. The incident is under investigation.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Union Pacific Railroad Police, Clinton Fire Department and Clinton Department of Public Works all responded to the scene.

