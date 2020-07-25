Two men in 20s pulled from Janesville pond after water rescue, taken to hospital

Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two men in their twenties were pulled from a Janesville pond Saturday afternoon.

According to Rock County dispatch, officials responded to a call for two subjects in the water near Indian Lake Road at 2:35 p.m. Saturday.

Janesville Fire Batallion Chief said Janesville and Town of Beloit fire departments responded to the scene.

Janesville Fire pulled the men from the water and took them to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

Officials could not comment on their condition at this time.



