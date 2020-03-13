Two men arrested in Sauk City attempted homicide

SAUK CITY, Wis.- The Sauk Prairie police department said Gunnar Tempest, 23, and Logan Owen, 18, were taken into custody by the United States Marshal Service in South Carolina on Friday.

Officers said Tempest and Owen left the scene of a Monroe Street shooting on March 8.

Police did not give an update on the victim’s condition but said the suspects and victim know each other.

It is unknown when the men will be brought back to Wisconsin.

