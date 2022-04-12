Two men arrested in connection with November homicide, police say

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’ve arrested two men in connection with a homicide from November 2021.

According to a Madison Police Department spokesperson, the two men were arrested this week for their alleged involvement in a deadly shooting on Home Avenue that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson on Nov. 17.

Police identified the men believed to be responsible as 33-year-old Justin Burage and 32-year-old Chabris Link.

Authorities said Burage was taken into custody on Tuesday on Madison’s east side, but police didn’t share any details about the incident. Online records show Burage was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Chabris was arrested on Monday in Chicago, but no further details about his arrest were immediately available.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, police said they had arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges, but officials did not clarify if either Burage or Chabris was the person of interest initially mentioned.

News 3 Now has reached out to an MPD spokesperson to learn more about the arrests and tentative charges for both men.

