Two men arrested after several stolen bikes recovered

by Margarita Vinogradov

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested two men on Sunday afternoon after recovering several stolen bikes on the 3900 block of E. Washington Ave.

Police said they recovered the bikes after a man noticed his was listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The bike was stolen on New Year’s Eve when it was locked to a bike rack along the 900 block of Williamson Street. The owner believed it was worth around $7,000.

The owner made arrangements to buy back his bike on Sunday at a business along E. Washington Ave. Officers with the North District Community Policing Team were positioned nearby and the owner was able to confirm the seller had his bike in the back of a U-Haul pickup truck.

Officers then pulled the truck over. Both the driver and a passenger were uncooperative and provided officers with false information.

Robert E. Kubly and Briggham Huff, both of Madison, were arrested for receiving stolen property and resisting and obstructing an officer.

The men told police they were staying at a hotel on Hayes Road. Officers said two other stolen bikes were found inside their hotel room.

