Multiple lanes of WB Beltline closed at Monona Drive due to crash

by Logan Reigstad

MONONA, Wis. — Multiple lanes of the westbound Beltline are closed at Monona Drive due to a crash Thursday night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Drivers are being routed into the Flex Lane.

Further details were not immediately available.

