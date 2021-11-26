SB Stoughton Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash with injuries, officials say

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of southbound Stoughton Road have reopened near Cottage Grove Road Friday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. All lanes reopened around 6:45 p.m.

Dane County dispatch said multiple vehicles are involved and multiple injuries have been reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

