Two Janesville students test positive for coronavirus

Melissa Parish by Melissa Parish, Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Two students in the School District of Janesville have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to letters sent by the district to parents dated Friday, the two students attend different schools, and neither had any symptoms when they attended class, but they did later test positive.

Based on the letters it is not clear which two schools have been impacted, but students who had ‘close contact’ with the students are required to self-quarantine for at least 14 days, dating back to the most recent contact.

“The Rock County Public Health Department or the Wisconsin State Contact Tracing Team will be contacting you within the next few days to complete a full investigation and provide you with further quarantine guidance,” the letter reads. “Your child should avoid contact with people outside of your household while in quarantine.”

Any families with questions or concerns are asked to contact the Rock County Public Health Department or their family physician.

