Two Janesville schools pivot to virtual learning through Thanksgiving break

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Craig High School and Marshall Middle School are pivoting to online instruction Tuesday due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at both schools.

According to a news release, students at both schools will learn virtually until Nov. 24. Students will not have any classes during Thanksgiving break which runs from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.

Families can expect more specific information about the online instruction schedule on Monday, which is a non-instructional day for both students at both schools.

Free breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at both schools starting Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meal pickup is available Monday through Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.