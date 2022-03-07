Two injured in alleged drive-by shooting on Odana Road

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were injured in an alleged drive-by shooting Sunday, Madison Police said.

Officers were sent to a local hospital around 1 a.m after a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old man arrived with gunshot wounds. Police said that their injuries are not life-threatening.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The victims reportedly said the shooting occurred on Odana Road after they left a business on Grand Canyon Drive. A suspect vehicle allegedly pulled up next to the victims and opened fire. The victims’ vehicle, which they drove to the hospital, was heavily damaged.

Officers reportedly found shattered glass and eight shell casings in the 6400 block of Odana Road.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.