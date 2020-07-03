Two injured following crash in Green County, deputies say

SPRING GROVE, Wis. — Two women were injured during a crash in Green County on Thursday, according to a release by the county’s sheriff office.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 81, Highway 11 and County Road GG in the town of Spring Grove around 9:30 p.m.

Heidi L. Nelson, 51, of Beloit, was driving west on Highway 81 near the intersection when she failed to stop at a stop sign, the release said.

According to the release, her vehicle collided with another one traveling westbound on Highway 11. Deputies said Jodee L. Vandlen, 55, of Juda, was driving the other vehicle. Both entered the ditch and came to a rest.

Vandlen reported wearing her seat belt. She said shwe as injured in the crash.

Nelson was not wearing her seat belt, the release said. She was also injured in teh crash.

Nelson was cited for several things, including failure to yield to the right away from a stop sign. She was released pending a court appearance, the release said.

