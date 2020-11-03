Two individuals sustain injuries after two vehicle accident in New Glarus

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Green County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:50 p.m. Monday to the N9500 block of State Highway 69 in New Glarus for a crash.

A release said Lessi E. Strahm Stewart, 21, of New Glarus, was driving northbound on State Highway when a vehicle stopped in front of her. Another vehicle driven by Icewarya F. Sivadas, 21, of Madison, attempted to stop, but collided with Strahm Stewart’s vehicle.

Both sustained non-life threatening injuries from the crash, the release said. Both reported wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Strahm Stewart’s vehicle’s airbags did not deploy and sustained moderate damage. Sivadas’ vehicle’s airbags deployed and the vehicle sustained moderate damage. Both vehicles were removed from the crash site.

Strahm Steward was cited for operating after suspension. Sivadas was cited for following too closely.

