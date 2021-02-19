Two hospitalized when alleged drunken driver crashed into ditch

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Rock County law enforcement officers arrested a man early Friday morning on tentative OWI charges after he drove into a ditch, injuring himself and one passenger.

Just before 3 a.m., Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies and crews from the Orfordville and Footville fire departments were dispatched to Highway 213 and South Carver Road for a report of a crash with injuries.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a Buick Verano in a ditch with significant front-end damage. Both occupants of the vehicle were subsequently transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, 34-year-old Joseph Saladino, reportedly showed signs of impairment. He agreed to submit to field sobriety testing and was then arrested for fourth-offense OWI and OWI fourth-offense causing injury.

Saladino is scheduled to appear in court on April 1 at 8 a.m. 8:00AM.

