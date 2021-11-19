Two hospitalized in Dodge County tractor vs. pickup truck crash

by Logan Rude

EMMET, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Friday afternoon following a tractor vs. pickup truck crash in Dodge County.

Authorities said the crash happened roughly three miles north of Watertown on Welsh Road near five Mile Road around 3 p.m.

Investigators said the pickup was traveling southbound on Welsh Road when a tractor entered the roadway from a driveway, causing the vehicles to collide. The pickup truck rolled over in a nearby ditch after the crash.

The driver of the pickup was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the truck was also transported to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment of her potentially serious injuries.

The tractor driver suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

The crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and its crash investigation team. Authorities said they believe the lack of seat belt use is believed to be a factor in the seriousness of the crash.

