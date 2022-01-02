Two hospitalized after crash sends guardrail through truck

by Kyle Jones

LODI, Wis. – Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a crash in Lodi, Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said.

The crash reportedly happened at around 3:20 p.m. on Lindsay Road near State Highway 60.

According to officials, a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling north on Lindsay Road when it left the roadway and collided with the end of a guardrail.

The crash sent the guardrail through the engine compartment, the passenger compartment, and out through the back of the truck.

Crews extricated a passenger, who was hospitalized with potentially serious injuries.

Officials said the driver was allegedly intoxicated and was hospitalized. He faces a charge of operating while intoxicated causing injury. He has two prior OWI convictions.

