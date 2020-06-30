Two Great Dane employees test positive for COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company announced Tuesday that two of their employees, one at the Fitchburg location and one at the downtown location, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The restaurant’s Facebook post said they do not have any reason to believe that the employees contracted the virus while at work. The post said both employees left work Friday after displaying symptoms, and they have not worked since.

Indoor dining at both locations is now closed as staff who potentially had contact with those employees wait to get their test results back. According to a Facebook post

“While we’ve had no other positive cases, we felt this was the best decision for our employees and you, our customers,” the post reads. “Since the pandemic hit, we have taken some of the most proactive measures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we’ll continue to follow all state and county guidelines.”

The Great Dane is still offering no-contact carryout and delivery at both the downtown and Fitchburg locations.

The announcement comes the same day that Vintage and Graze both announced employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

