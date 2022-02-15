Two GOP lawmakers, election conspiracy theorists headline rally at state capitol to overturn 2020 election

by Naomi Kowles

Rally to overturn 2020 election at Wisconsin capitol on February 15, 2022

MADISON, Wis. — About 200 people attended a rally Tuesday at the state capitol designed to pressure state lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election results in Wisconsin, headlined by state GOP lawmakers Timothy Ramthun and Rep. Janel Brandtjen as well as other election conspiracy theorists.

Republican leaders and state lawyers have said it is impossible to overturn the results of the election.

Rep. Ramthun recently announced his bid for governor in the Republican primary, and headlined an event Saturday with election denier and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell this past Saturday.

Speakers and attendees at the rally carried signs reading “Ramthun not RINO”, “Toss Vos”, “Trump won” and other signs aimed at Republican leaders in Wisconsin who election conspirators believe are not doing enough to overturn the election.

Multiple lawsuits, recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, as well as two reviews from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and a conservative law firm have upheld the results of the 2020 election results in Wisconsin. An ongoing Assembly investigation into the 2020 election is being led by former Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, along with staff who have been convicted of fraud or have tried to overturn the election in court.

“This is my hill to die on. This is something that has to be driven,” Rep. Ramthun said at the rally. “I’m just a member, one of 99 in the Assembly, one of 132 in the legislature, but I made a conscious decision that I would embrace this issue as something that needed to be addressed and resolved because it was not going to go away.”

I count about 200 people at this rally with two GOP lawmakers and election conspiracy theorists in their effort to overturn the 2020 election in Wisconsin They plan to go to the Assembly at 2 and try to speak with @SpeakerVos, and if unsuccessful, to his office after pic.twitter.com/5yJv1R4JuB — Naomi Kowles (@NaomiKowles) February 15, 2022

Rep. Ramthun has twice tried to introduce resolutions that would decertify the election results in Wisconsin and “pull back” the electoral votes for Biden. State lawyers and Republican leaders like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Majority Party Leader Jim Steineke have said this is illegal and impossible to do.

Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Raiklin was a speaker at the rally; the Army Reserve officer is currently being investigated by the U.S. Army on whether he was breaking rules of partisan involvement, according to a Reuters investigation.

“You’re not crazy,” Rep. Brandtjen told the crowd. Organizers told the crowd they planned to visit the offices of Speaker Vos immediately after the event, as well as lawmakers who sit on the rules committee, which is where the resolution to decertify the election result currently lives.

The committee meeting was pushed back to after the State of the State address Tuesday evening, Steineke announced.

