2 found dead outside Fort Atkinson area home, deputies responding to burglary investigation

SUMNER, Wis. — Two people were found dead outside a home near Fort Atkinson on Tuesday night.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in Sumner for a possible burglary, according to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A deputy arrived on scene to find two bodies in the driveway. The home is located near County Road A and Highway 106.

Someone inside the home shot at a deputy, the release said. The deputy fired back before noticing black smoke coming from the home.

As of Wednesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the scene remains active.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and State Fire Marshal are leading the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.

