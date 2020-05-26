Two dogs rescued from residential fire on Madison’s east side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters rescued two dogs from a residential fire in the 5400 block of Spicebush Lane on Tuesday.

According to an incident report, multiple callers dialed 911 to report fire coming from a house on the city’s east side. The house was unoccupied when firefighters arrived, but they could hear dogs barking inside the home.

Firefighters with Engine Co. 5 saw smoke and flames on the outside of the house near the front door. As another crew worked to put out the fire, responders with Engine Co. 5 searched the home and rescued two dogs.

Fire officials said the dogs were returned to their owners safe and healthy. Two cats live in the home and were not found during the search, but they are presumed to be safe.

The fire was extinguished within six minutes of crews arriving on scene.

The fire didn’t extend into the house thanks to early reports from nearby witnesses, the report said. However, smoke caused interior damage that displaced the two residents and their pets.

Damage estimates and the cause of the fire are unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments