Two COVID-19 patients discharged after long stays from Madison hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Two COVID-19 patients were discharged Thursday from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison after long stays at the hospital.
According to a release, the first was Debora, who spent 26 days in the Intensive Care Unit, starting April 2. She is leaving St. Mary’s to continue recovery at a specialized acute care center.
The second person to leave was a man who had spend 22 days in the ICU, starting April 4.
As of Thursday, 29 COVID-19 patients have been discharged.
