Two community members stopped would-be thief from running off, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Two community members chased down a would-be thief Monday night in the 7600 block of Farmington Way after they reportedly caught him rummaging through a parked car.

According to an incident report, the neighborhood has recently experienced several thefts from cars in the area.

After the two community members spotted the man, later identified as 39-year-old Jason Stahelski, they chased him down and stopped him from leaving the area until police arrived, according to the report.

Stahelski told the responding officers he was looking for his bicycle.

Police said nothing appeared to be missing from the car Stahelski allegedly rummaged through.

Stahelski was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, possession of narcotics and a parole violation.

