Two city of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

BELOIT, Wis. — Two city of Beloit employees, including one firefighter in the Beloit Fire Department, tested positive for COVID-19.

The city completed contact tracing for the firefighter, a release said. The individual did not have any public exposures through his position. He wore full personal protective equipment on his last shift. To be cautious, other firefighters who worked in close proximity have been quarantined.

Another city employee also tested positive and through contract tracing they confirmed that the employee didn’t have exposure to the general public through work. The employees will be isolated under public health’s guidelines, the release said.

Nine city employees have tested positive to COVID-19 between mid-May and now.