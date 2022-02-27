Two cats rescued as Burke home suffers $150K damages in fire

by Kyle Jones

BURKE, Wis. — A home in the Town of Burke suffered significant damage in a fire Saturday night.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said a neighbor saw flames near the home in the 3700 block of Rebel Drive just before 9:30 p.m. Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to the call.

Two cats were reportedly inside the house when crews arrived, and both were safely rescued.

Sun Prairie Fire Department officials said the home suffered about $150,000 worth of damages and $25,000 in damages for building contents.

No injuries were reported.

