Two bullets enter Madison apartment, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after two bullets entered a couple’s apartment early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Britta Drive around 1 a.m., according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

One bullet broke through a window and entered a kitchen wall and the other struck the front door, police said.

Shell casings were also found in the road. Police believe shots were being fired from one vehicle to another, the release said.

Officers do not believe the couple was targeted. No injuries were reported, but the couple asked for extra police patrols.

Multiple neighbors called 911 after hearing several shots.

