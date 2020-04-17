Two blocks of Madison street to close through June for utility project

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A two-block stretch of a Madison street will be closed until June for a utility project, city officials said.

The Madison Traffic Engineering department said Friday that beginning Monday, West Dayton Street between North Mills Street and North Park Street will close as part of the UW Dayton Street Utility project.

The project is supposed to wrap up in June, the department said.

Terra Engineering and Construction will be working on the project.

Metro Transit will detour Route 80 off West Dayton Street to West Johnson Street. A map of the detour is located on the city website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments