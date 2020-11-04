Two bicyclists struck from behind by vehicle, 1 hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Marshall woman struck two bicyclists while driving Tuesday evening on County Highway TT.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ramona Gomez was traveling westbound on the roadway when she struck two bicyclists from behind.

Officials said one of the cyclists was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gomez was cited for inattentive driving.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.