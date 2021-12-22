Beloit police say two cars stolen while warming up Wednesday morning

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. – Two Beloit cars were stolen Wednesday while they were warming up, police said.

Police are still searching for the stolen vehicles, a black Honda Accord and a black Chrysler 300, and asked anyone with information to call 757-2244.

The cars were taken from the 800 block of 9th and the 1000 block of Burton.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, police asked residents to help curb car theft by investing in extra keys or a remote starter.

