Two arrested for burglary in Town of Burke

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a burglary in the Town of Burke on Monday morning just after midnight.

Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s office responded to an alarm at about 12:40 at the Gander Outdoors on Metro Drive in the Town of Burke.

They were accompanied officers from the DeForest Police Department, the Madison Police Department with their drone, Wisconsin State Patrol, K-9 teams from the Monona and Middleton Police Departments.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a vehicle fled the scene and crashed on Highway 51 following the deputies arrival.

Police said one of the suspects, identified as Dr. Raymond M. Sanchez III, ran from the crash and was found hiding in a creek with the assistance of K-9 units.

The second suspect, identified as Joshalynne R. Campbell, was pinned in the crashed vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital to be medically cleared.

According to the release, Sanchez faces tentative burglary, eluding, operating a motor vehicle without consent, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, resisting, felony bail jumping and bail jumping charges.

Campbell faces tentative burglary, operating a motor vehicle without consent, criminal damage to property, and four counts of felony bail jumping charges.

