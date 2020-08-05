Two arrested following Garner Park shooting, police still working to identify shooters

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is still working to identify the shooters involved in a Tuesday night shooting at Garner Park that left three people injured.

During their continued investigation on Wednesday, police found more shell casings, an unspent 40 caliber round and a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber. The handgun was found in a trash can near children who were playing at the park, according to an incident report.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday as several hundred people, including children, were at Garner Park honoring the life of Maurice Bowman, who was shot and killed ten days ago on Shroeder Road.

Among the injured were a 24-year-old man who was shot in the leg, a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man who was shot in the foot. A 21-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her back, but she did not immediately seek medical help, police said. A man also reported he injured his hand when he fell on some rocks while fleeing the gunfire.

Police said they recovered more than 63 rounds at the scene. During a press conference Wednesday, officials said they believe an AK-47 was used during the shooting.

Police said 23-year-old Jumanji Bridges and 24-year-old Emmanuel Hunter were arrested following the shooting, but law enforcement officials said the men have not been connected to the gunfire.

Bridges was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting/obstructing arrest and possession of THC. Hunter was arrested for a probation violation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.