Two arrested during high-risk stop, stolen handgun recovered

MADISON, Wis. — Officers arrested a two people Tuesday afternoon during a high-risk traffic stop after police received a report that a man had been assaulted in an East Washington Avenue parking lot.

Prior to the stop, a 23-year-old man called police and told them that Phillips had assaulted him in a parking lot on East Washington Avenue. The man said he knew Phillips and believed he was likely armed.

Keolan I. Phillips, 19, was arrested following a high-risk traffic stop on East Main and South Blair streets. During the stop, police recovered a loaded handgun. The gun had been stolen from an unlocked car on Sunday, police said.

Phillips was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to the report, Phillips was a passenger in the car that was pulled over. Another passenger, 21-year-old Francheska F. Burke, was in possession of more than 13 grams of marijuana and $3,600. She was arrested on suspicion of THC and bail jumping.

