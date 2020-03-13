Two arrested after person reported they had been stabbed, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Photo by Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Officers were flagged down by a victim that had just been stabbed Thursday at 9:06 p.m. on the corner of East Mifflin Street and North Webster Street.

According to an incident report, officers and Madison Fire Department provided medical assistance and learned the victim was part of a disturbance with a knife. The victim and first officer on scene identified two suspects, Curtis Lee and Willie Thomas. Both were taken to custody.

During the incident, money was taken away from the victim. A knife was found near the scene, along with additional evidence.

Both suspects have been arrested on suspicion of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and armed robbery. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and received stitches.

