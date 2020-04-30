Two arrested after Lafayette Co. authorities find three people unconscious following overdoses

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Samuel Krebs and William Osbough

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities in Lafayette County say they have arrested two men after finding multiple people unconscious at a home in the Village of South Wayne early Wednesday morning, suffering from apparent narcotic overdoses.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and first responders were called to a home at 305 W. Grove Street in South Wayne following a 911 call at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday. Believing three people may have overdosed, deputies and first responders removed them from the home and gave them Narcan. All three people were revived and taken to Monroe Hospital.

From there, Lafayette County detectives worked with the Monroe Police Department and the Green County Sheriff’s Office on the overdose investigation.

Samuel M. Krebs, 31, of South Wayne and William M. Osbaugh, 25, of South Wayne were later arrested. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says Krebs was arrested for Delivery of Heroin, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling and multiple other warrants. Osbaugh, meanwhile, faces charges of Delivery of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is also referring charges for four other people to the Lafayette County District Attorney’s Office in connection to the investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.