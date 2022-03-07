Two adults arrested after fight at McFarland youth hockey game

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy: Storyblocks

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Fights in hockey are supposed to stay on the ice. But a brawl on the wrong slide of the glass Saturday led to more than just a five-minute stay in the penalty box.

McFarland police officers were sent to the McFarland Community Ice Arena at 9:44 p.m. for a large fight involving parents and fans at a youth hockey game.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police said two adults punched a minor in the face during the fight. Police said that, in both incidents, a parent from the visiting Hayward team punched a teenage fan from McFarland.

A 42-year-old and a 41-year-old face charges of disorderly conduct and physical abuse of a child.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspects at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. They are currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.