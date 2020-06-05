Twitter disables Trump campaign’s George Floyd video tribute

Associated Press by Associated Press

Twitter has blocked a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim.

The move adds to tensions between the social media platform and the U.S. president, who is one of its most widely followed users.

The company put a label on a video posted by the @TeamTrump account that said, “This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner.”

The video was still up on President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel. The clip is a montage of photos and videos of protest-related scenes set to gentle piano music and Trump speaking.

