Twila F. Thomas

by Obituaries

Twila F. Thomas (nee Helgeson), age 84, of Dodgeville, died on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Upland Hills Health.

She was born August 5, 1937 to Leon and Mildred (nee Hook) Helgeson. Twila graduated from Black Earth high school. On August 27, 1955, Twila married Robert “Bob” Thomas. Most of their married life was spent farming, raising dairy and beef cattle, and hogs. Twila also worked for Land’s End in Dodgeville for 20+ years. When Bob and Twila retired from farming they built and operated Tom’s Campground in Dodgeville. They enjoyed meeting and visiting with campers from all over.

Twila was a member of the Wakefield Homemakers and Masonic Eastern Star. She was an active member of the Grace Methodist Church in Ridgeway, where she enjoyed making and taking orders for the pasty fundraisers. She also excelled at crocheting, sewing, and stitchery. She took pride in making quilts and baby blankets.

Twila is survived by her 6 children, 16 grandkids, and 9 great-grandkids. Her children’s family included: Mary (Jeff) Rohlinger and their children, Spencer Marie (Nick) Douglas, Sterling (Megan) Rohlinger and their son Theo; David Thomas and his children, Dylan (Jordan), Dalton (Jordan) and their daughter Hadliegh and Dakota; Sarah (Mark) Weier and their children Carl, Jillian (Andy) Gillmore and their daughter Ruth and Tony; Joe (Diane) Thomas and their children, Kyle, Josiah and his daughter Olvia; Allison (Kyle) Spease and their children Meredith and Clark; Nancy (David) Bradshaw and their children Will and Robert (Shakira)and their children Sebastian and Anastasia; Katie (Pat) Ihm and their children Emily (Nic) Kuehneman and their daughter Elsie, CJ (fiancé Danielle Michek) and Ted. She is also survived by her sister Audrey (Harold) Cushman, brother Lyle (Diane) Helgeson, sisters-in-law Sue Helgeson and Lois Knudson.

Twila was preceded in death by her parents, husband and beloved granddaughter Hannah Thomas, sister Janet (Leo) Thony, brother Stan Helgeson, brothers in law Bill (Gladys) Thomas, Gordon Thomas, Spencer Thomas, and Bob Knudson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Rev. Jim Droste will officiate. Burial will be held in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

