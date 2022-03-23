‘Turning Pointe,’ Madison Ballet’s 40th anniversary finale, premieres Friday

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The 40th anniversary finale for the Madison Ballet, “Turning Pointe,” premieres Friday at the Overture Center.

Ja’Malik, a nationally-known and New York-based ballet dancer and choreographer who will officially take over as the artistic director of Madison Ballet in July, joins Live at Four to talk about the event.

