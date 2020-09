Turning negativity into positivity

With all the news going on these days, everyone could use a little positivity. Nicole Phillips, former Madison-based journalist and author of “The Negativity Remedy,” joins Live at Four to talk about how to unlock more joy, less stress and better relationships through kindness.

