Turn restrictions scheduled for East Washington Ave. and Stoughton Rd.

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Drivers using East Washington Avenue and Stoughton Road should plan an alternate route Tuesday.

There will be lane and turn restrictions on the two roads as crews complete repairs.

Work is expected to last from 9 a.m. to noon, and drivers should plan to allow extra time for backups.

