TSA stops woman carrying loaded handgun at Milwaukee airport

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — TSA officers stopped a woman Thursday morning from bringing a loaded .380 caliber handgun onto an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

According to a news release, a TSA officer detected the gun in the woman’s belongings around 6:30 a.m. Officials contacted the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, and deputy then responded to remove the passenger and weapon from the security checkpoint at the airport.

“The holiday travel season is coming up soon and we are reminding travelers to be mindful of the whereabouts of their firearms,” Wisconsin’s TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “The safety and security of all remain our top priority.”

The handgun is the 10th firearm detected at the airport his year. TSA officers detected 16 guns at security checkpoints last year, according to a news release.

